Eppie Mae Willett
Eppie Mae Willett, 79, of Attalla, passed away September 16, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Bro. Ray Wain officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Burial at Cave Springs Cemetery.
Eppie was a member of Central Avenue Baptist Church. She was a loving spirit and always was so pleasant to be around. Eppie loved children, crafts, and watching sports. Her favorite teams were the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Atlanta Braves.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Troy and Grace Willett; and brother, Joe David Willett.
She is survived by her brothers, George (Peggy) Willett and Troy Mack (Sue) Willett; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Kennie Willett, Greg Willett, Daniel Willett, Adam Willett, Clarence Bonds, and Robert Jones.
Special thanks to Dr. Debora Reiland and staff in the CCU at Riverview Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
SEP
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
September 17, 2020
So sorry for her passing, she was a gentle spirit and loved all...her cuz...Camille Willett
Camille Willett
Family
