|
|
Mr. Eric Emerson Pentecost, of Gadsden, died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Rainbow City United Methodist Church with Rev. Dee Dowdy officiating.
Eric was born on June 18, 1922 and was preceded in death by his wife, Nan; his son, Eric Jr.; his parents, Frank and Minnie McCord Pentecost; and his brother and sisters.
He is survived by his daughters, Marsha McCleary, Judy Owens, Margaret Patrias (Ken) and son, James Pentecost. He is further survived by five grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Eric was active in scouting and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. He was a graduate of Gadsden High School and enjoyed attending the Golden Tigers reunions. He attended the Alabama School of Trades in its Electrician Program and worked at Goodyear for 36 years. He was a faithful member of the Rainbow City United Methodist Church, where he served in many roles. During retirement, he participated in the Walk to Emmaus program and the Kairos Christian Prison Ministry. Eric's greatest pride was the fact that his children were college-educated, and that he and Nan were able to award over 100 scholarships to worthy students at Gadsden State Community College.
Special thanks go to Tina Retzer and Jan Taylor of Tender Touch In-Home Care, Kindred Hospice, and the residents and staff of Cherry Creek Village.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kairos Prison Ministry at http://www.kairosprisonministry.org are preferred.
Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 17, 2019