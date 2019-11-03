Home

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL
Erma Sue Lowery


1926 - 2019
Erma Sue Lowery Obituary
Erma Sue Lowery, 93, of Gadsden, died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Rev. Kenneth Ingram and Russell Pinyan officiating. Burial will be in Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Erma Sue Lowery was born June 1, 1926, in Blountsville, to Racheal Rhoda and Henry Lee Pinyan. She was the youngest of seven children. At the age of 20, she married George William Lowery. They made their home in Alabama City, where they attended and raised their two sons at West End Baptist Church. She and George were married for 63 years. In sickness and in health, they took loving care of each other. The strong bond and love they shared extended and encompassed their family. They had two sons, Ralph and Charles. She was a beautician until she retired after 50 years of dedicated service to her clients. She loved gardening but more than anything, she loved giving to others. She was a very devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, neighbor, and friend. Her family adored and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Lee and Rachel Rhoda Pinyan; and her husband, George Lowery.
Erma Sue is survived by her sons, Ralph (Myra) Lowery, Charles (Patricia) Lowery; grandchildren, Kristin Lowery, Jonathan (Laura) Lowery, Brett (Chelsea) Lowery, Jessica (Patrick) Rose; great-grandchildren, Jada Lowery, Will Lowery, Brianna Lowery, Jackson Rose and Greyson Rose, and Christine Lowery.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the .
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Lowery, Brett Lowery, Will Lowery, Patrick Rose, Jerry Giles, and Robert Pinyan.
Special thanks to Tyler, primary nurse with Amedysis Hospice, Bobbie Lynn, Elena, caregivers, and the staff on 3rdfloor, CCU, CSD, and 5th floor at Riverview Regional Medical Center for the kind and compassionate care they showed mother and our family.
Visitation will be tonight from 6 until 8 at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 3, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -