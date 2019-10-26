Home

Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
Ernest Victor Landis Jr. Obituary
Ernest Victor Landis Jr., 52, of Huntsville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday, October 24, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 27 at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Ernest is survived by his wife, Jennifer Landis; mother, Jackie Landis; mother-in-law, Helen Kirst; sisters, Sharon (Jody) Duke and Patricia Landis; brothers, Rodney Landis and Brandon (Lacy) Landis; brother-in-law, Skip (Eric) Kirst; sister-in-law, Viki (Bill) Leedy; and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles and Lillie Butter and Ruth Bair; father, Ernie Landis Sr.; father-in-law, John Kirst; and nephew, Toby Foster.
Pallbearers will be Fred Cochran, Johnny Fowler, Scott Barnett, Jason Farmer, Mikey Butler, Shaun Cleveland, Jimmy Nix and Danny Bradley.
Honorary Pallbearers will be David Nichols, Frank Robinson and Mark Guerro.
The family will receive visitors from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, October 26 at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 26, 2019
