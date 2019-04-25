|
|
There will be a private service at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Ernestine Saxon Marker. David Marker will be officiating the service. Burial will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Ernestine Saxon Marker, age 85, died on April 24, 2019. She was born in Gadsden, AL, on September 25, 1933. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church and loved her Sunday School Class, the Betty Swinford Class. Her primary passion in life was her family as a wife, mother and grandmother. Her interests included antiquing, horticulture, and she was an avid reader.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Imogene Saxon; and son, Mike Marker.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Jerry Marker; sister, Barbara Miles (Frank); children, Retha Goode (Rod), Denise Weaver (Harold), David Marker (Sheila); daughter-in-law, Sherri Marker; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Rod Goode, Harold Weaver, Jason Weaver, Brian Graham, Zach Marker and Josh Marker.
Special thanks to the surgeon, Dr. Sudan, the Amedisys Team and all of the special caregivers. Also we want to thank everyone who prayed and sent cards of encouragement throughout our Mother's illness.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 25, 2019