A private family graveside service will be held at Crestwood Cemetery for Ernestyne Robertson Howard, who passed away peacefully at the age of 97 on July 3, 2020. Rev. Lowell Thompson will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Howard was born in Talladega, AL, and moved to Gadsden as a teenager. She was a 1941 graduate of Gadsden High School. She retired from American National (AmSouth) Bank after 35 years as the Administrative Assistant to the bank President and Board of Directors.
Ernestyne was an exceptional wife, mother, Gigi, friend and true Southern Lady. She cared deeply for her family, neighbors, church family and her dear friends at Regency Pointe. Mother did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. Always the first to help. She regularly made her homemade bread for church bake sales, sick neighbors and family. Her cornbread cake was a favorite at Regency Pointe. Everyone who crossed her threshold was received with a smile, love, and open arms. Mother always put others before herself. In her final days, mother was at peace knowing she was at home being cared for by Mike and Judy.
Mrs. Howard was preceded in death by her parents, Julius and Ethel Mitchell; brother, JP Mitchell; sister, Jeanette Cooley; first husband, Louie Robertson; son, Bobby Robertson; grandson, Jeff Robertson; and husband, Burnis Howard.
She is survived by her son, Mike (Judy) Robertson; granddaughter, Devon (Shane) Burton; great-grandchildren, Jessica, Triston, Luke and Colin; granddaughter, Jennifer (Buck) Tucker; great-grandsons, Cayden and Jayce; grandson, Jason (Summer) Sauls; great-grandsons, Brady and Colton; grandson, Kevin (Kellie) Sauls; great-grandson, Grayson; special niece, Denise Rucker; special stepdaughter, Sharon (Davis) Davidson and the Howard family.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers are the staff and her friends at Regency Pointe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity
.
Special thanks to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice for their loving care of our mother. Special loving thanks to Tiffany, Hannah, and Kendra.
Family will not receive friends due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.