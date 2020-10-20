November 18, 1928 – October 18, 2020
Estelle Sitz Chappell went to be with the Lord on October 18, 2020, in her home in the Egypt Community with her family by her side.
Estelle was a lady who worked hard all her life and always wanted to share her life as a farm girl with everyone. She was one of 11 children, one dying at birth. The family started on Lookout Mountain and eventually made their home in the Rockledge Community. Estelle met and married the love of her life, Troy Chappell, while he was in the Navy. Estelle and Troy settled in Rockledge and raised their children, then moved to the Egypt Community to be close to their children. Estelle worked at yarn mills in her early life, then in sewing plants, retiring from Wrangler. She loved her gardens and fresh vegetables as long as she was able to work them. She loved to quilt and crochet. Always a smile and a hello to "my sweet man" and her angels.
Estelle was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Sitz; husband, Troy Chappell; brothers, Doris (Buck), Winford, Curtis, and George Jr.; sisters, Ola Mae Battles, Martha Baugh, Gertrude Marsh, Bertha Ashley, and Caroline Smith.
She is survived by her son, Rodney (Donna) Chappell; daughter, Pam (Dennis) Lueneburg; granddaughters, Kelly (David) Bice, April Cannon, Christi (Jason) Landrum; grandson, Brett (Kim) Chappell; nine great-grands; and four great-great-grands.
Special thanks to Encompass Hospice, Kelly, Tammy, Tonya, and brother Dav, and others I might have missed. Also so very dear to our hearts is the Egypt Volunteer Fire Dept., Paul, Bryan and the Pryors for all the times we needed them. Thanks Christi Landrum for being the warden.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity
or to Egypt Volunteer Fire Dept. (560 Mt. Pleasant Road, Altoona, AL 35952).
Funeral Service will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.