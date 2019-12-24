|
|
Esther Bowman went to be with our Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was a faithful and loving wife to her husband Harold for more than 64 years. She was a wonderful mother to her children and loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren so very much. Her family meant the world to her, and her influence on their lives will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolphe and Lydia Gagnon.
Esther is survived by her loving husband, Harold Bowman; children, Grace (Gary) Ussery, Wanda (Ron) Ross and Wayne (Dominique) Bowman; 8 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service for Mrs. Esther Bowman will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel, with visitation prior to the service from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019