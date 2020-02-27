|
Ethel Collins, 84, of Altoona, passed away February 25, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla with Jimmy Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at Sauls Cemetery in Altoona.
Ethel is survived by her daughter, Judy Walker (Rey Cantu); son, Terry Hopper; daughter-in-law, Rose (Johnny) Hopper; grandchildren, Jonathan (Erin) Hopper and Mandy (Mike) Cash.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 10 until the hour of service Thursday, February 27, 2020. Pallbearers will be family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 27, 2020