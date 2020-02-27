Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
12:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ethel Collins Obituary
Ethel Collins, 84, of Altoona, passed away February 25, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla with Jimmy Murphy officiating. Burial will follow at Sauls Cemetery in Altoona.
Ethel is survived by her daughter, Judy Walker (Rey Cantu); son, Terry Hopper; daughter-in-law, Rose (Johnny) Hopper; grandchildren, Jonathan (Erin) Hopper and Mandy (Mike) Cash.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 10 until the hour of service Thursday, February 27, 2020. Pallbearers will be family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -