Ethel Olivia Clayton Dodd
Ethel Olivia Clayton Dodd, 95, of Gadsden, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Collier-Butler. Burial to follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Rev. Herman Pair and Richard Coley will officiate services. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Dodd had a true passion for gardening. She was awarded Master Gardener, a member of the National Council of State Garden Clubs, Rainbow City Garden Club, American Day Lily Society, Alabama Forestry Association, and the Gadsden Metro Federation of Garden Clubs. Aside from her talents in gardening, Ethel was a professional monogrammer. She owned and operated a Ceramic Shop and even served at Goodyear during World War II.
Ethel was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Dodd; and eight brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children, Glenda (Phillip) Fuhrman, Elane Hopper, Kay (Mike) Nemchik, Charles (Karen) Dodd, and Donnie Dodd; grandchildren, Cory (Alisha) Fuhrman, Kelly (Kevin) Pair, Amy (Richard) Coley, Doug (Kristen) Fuhrman, "Drayke" Robert Joseph (Pam) Williams, and Nick (Jami) Dodd; great-grandchildren, Andrew Fuhrman, Sarah Fuhrman, Elizabeth Fuhrman, Brooke Coley, Cade Pair, Carlie Pair, Laney Fuhrman, Grant Fuhrman, Colt Dodd, and Tyson Dodd.
Pallbearers will be Cory Fuhrman, Doug Fuhrman, Joseph Williams, Nick Dodd, Andrew Fuhrman, and Cade Pair.
Honorary pallbearers will be nephews, Jerry Talbot and Edwin Clayton.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Thomas Harper, Encompass Hospice, and Caretakers, Kem, Veronica, and Sherry.
The family will accept friends from noon until the hour of the service Friday at the funeral home.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 9, 2020.
