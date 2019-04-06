Home

Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Ethel Thompson Barker Obituary
Funeral services for Ethel Thompson Barker, 97, of Anniston, will be 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with Rev. Adam Smith and Chris Sparks officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1-3 p.m. prior to the service. Mrs. Barker passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Anniston RMC.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Barker and wife, Gayle, of Weaver, AL, and Patrick Barker and wife, Page, of Bradenton, FL; her grandchildren, Jason Barker and wife, Leann, of Weaver, Laura Barker of Gulf Shores, and Audrey Reed and husband, Tim, of Pinnacle, NC; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, June Shields and Barbara Martin; brother, Dean Thompson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, L. V. Barker.
Mrs. Barker resided in Anniston for the last 78 years. She was founder of Saks Art Club and taught art classes in her studio "Tanglewood" for many years. She was a woman of strong faith and was a Charter Member of Saks United Methodist in Saks, AL.
Condolences may be made online at www.graybrownservice.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 6, 2019
