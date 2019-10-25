Home

Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
Eugene A. Colley Sr. Obituary
Funeral will be noon Saturday at Village Chapel for Eugene A. Colley Sr., 86, of Pinson, who passed away October 22, 2019. Pastor Al Hamm will officiate. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery in Springville, AL. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Colley was a heavy equipment operator for many years. He loved raising a garden and cutting his grass. Eugene was a great caregiver and will leave behind a host of beloved friends and family.
Mr. Colley was preceded in death by his parents, John and Belle Colley; sisters, Bert and Jessie Colley; brothers, Herbert, Jim, John and Claude Colley.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Colley; children, Eugene "Butch" (Mitzi) Colley Jr., daughter, Robin Cline; stepson, Bobby (Kelley) Wills; stepdaughter, Cindy (Jimmy) Layfield; granddaughter, Jamie; great-granddaughter, Brentlee.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or church.
Family and friends will have the honor of serving as pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 25, 2019
