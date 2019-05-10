Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eulalie Traylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eulalie Traylor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eulalie Traylor Obituary
Sunrise: November 4, 1961 – Sunset: April 27, 2019
Funeral will be at 1 p.m. May 11, 2019, at The House of Solace Funeral Chapel, 901 Tuscaloosa Ave., 256-646-6976. Pastor: Rev. Dennis B. Jones.
Ms. Eulalie Traylor was born in Gadsden, Alabama. She later moved to Detroit, Michigan, in the '90s.
She leaves to cherish her memories four sisters, Elizabeth (Libby) Taylor, Gadsden, AL; Bertha Billingsley (William), Scottsboro, AL; Letty Randall, Detroit, MI; Ardretta (Terry) Brewster, Detroit, MI; three brothers, Milton Taylor Jr., Huntsville, AL; Mark Taylor, Huntsville, AL; Marvel (Crystal) Taylor, Florida; seven nephews; eight nieces; special nieces and nephews, Sheena, Roderrick (Pap), George Taylor; aunt, Louis (Benford) Toney; uncle, Milton (Eloise) Jones; and a host of other family and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.