Sunrise: November 4, 1961 – Sunset: April 27, 2019
Funeral will be at 1 p.m. May 11, 2019, at The House of Solace Funeral Chapel, 901 Tuscaloosa Ave., 256-646-6976. Pastor: Rev. Dennis B. Jones.
Ms. Eulalie Traylor was born in Gadsden, Alabama. She later moved to Detroit, Michigan, in the '90s.
She leaves to cherish her memories four sisters, Elizabeth (Libby) Taylor, Gadsden, AL; Bertha Billingsley (William), Scottsboro, AL; Letty Randall, Detroit, MI; Ardretta (Terry) Brewster, Detroit, MI; three brothers, Milton Taylor Jr., Huntsville, AL; Mark Taylor, Huntsville, AL; Marvel (Crystal) Taylor, Florida; seven nephews; eight nieces; special nieces and nephews, Sheena, Roderrick (Pap), George Taylor; aunt, Louis (Benford) Toney; uncle, Milton (Eloise) Jones; and a host of other family and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 10, 2019