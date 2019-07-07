Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Eulas "Buddy" Parker


1953 - 2019
Eulas "Buddy" Parker Obituary
Funeral services for Eulas "Buddy" Parker, 65, of Southside, will be at 12:30 p.m. on Monday at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday. Rev. Randy Gunter will officiate. Burial will be in Williams-Southside Memorial Park. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct.
Buddy graduated from Southside High School in 1971 and then went to serve in the U.S. Air Force. He was a pile driver, building piers and boathouses. He loved to hunt and fish Buddy loved his wife, his son, and his grandkids more than anything in the world. He would do anything for anyone because he never met a stranger.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Eulas Parker Sr. and Barbara JoAnn Parker.
Survivors include his wife, Connie Parker; son, Luke (Kristina) Parker; daughter, Melissa Parker; grandchildren, Hudson and Lily Parker and Brittany Young; sisters, Cindy (Steve) Woolsey, Debra Phelps, and Julie Anderson; brother, David Parker; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Woolsey, Ryan Ramsey, Eddie Smith, Drew Works, Michael Patrick, and Al Kitchens.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 7, 2019
