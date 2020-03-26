Home

POWERED BY

Services
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
Resources
More Obituaries for Eulene Looney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eulene F. Cahela Looney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eulene F. Cahela Looney Obituary
Eulene F. Cahela Looney, Jacksonville, AL, died March 24, 2020.
Originally of Etowah County, Mrs. Looney recently returned to Alabama after years in Kansas and Arizona. She was retired from the USDB Greenhouse at Ft. Leavenworth, KS. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Leavenworth, KS.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William James Looney; and her parents, Belton M. & Jessie L. Hammett Cahela; and brothers, Glenis Cahela & Edward Cahela.
Survivors include her sons: William G. Looney (Diane), Deltona, FL; Alan P. Looney (Cynthia), Canton, OH; Mark E. Looney (Sandra), Glencoe, AL. In addition, she is survived by three grandchildren: Kristina Delk (Ricky), VA; James Looney, FL; and Jordan Niki Ritchie (Josh), AL; and two great-granddaughters: Odette Delk & Fiona Ritchie.
Our thanks to the staff and community of the Harbor @ Legacy Village in Jacksonville for their wonderful care.
Interment will occur later at Ft. Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eulene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -