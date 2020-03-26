|
|
Eulene F. Cahela Looney, Jacksonville, AL, died March 24, 2020.
Originally of Etowah County, Mrs. Looney recently returned to Alabama after years in Kansas and Arizona. She was retired from the USDB Greenhouse at Ft. Leavenworth, KS. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Leavenworth, KS.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William James Looney; and her parents, Belton M. & Jessie L. Hammett Cahela; and brothers, Glenis Cahela & Edward Cahela.
Survivors include her sons: William G. Looney (Diane), Deltona, FL; Alan P. Looney (Cynthia), Canton, OH; Mark E. Looney (Sandra), Glencoe, AL. In addition, she is survived by three grandchildren: Kristina Delk (Ricky), VA; James Looney, FL; and Jordan Niki Ritchie (Josh), AL; and two great-granddaughters: Odette Delk & Fiona Ritchie.
Our thanks to the staff and community of the Harbor @ Legacy Village in Jacksonville for their wonderful care.
Interment will occur later at Ft. Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 26, 2020