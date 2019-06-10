|
|
Eunice Christine Cox, born Aug. 23, 1934, passed away June 9, 2019.
A private memorial service will be held for immediate family in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Eunice leaves behind: her three children, Mark (Barbara) Snider, Elizabeth (Ronald) Lindsey, and Kristi (Mike) Binder; along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
Eunice Christine Cox received Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at the age of 79. She loved going to church when she was able, and she loved all of the wonderful people in her church family.
The family would like to extend many heartfelt thanks to all that offered their prayers and support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or church.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory announcing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 10, 2019