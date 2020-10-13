With heartfelt sympathy we announce the passing of Eunice Louise Hunter, 72, of Gadsden, who transitioned Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service; Pastor Henry Sterling, Officiating. Interment will follow at Crestwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service.
She is survived by her children, Eutina Hunter, Otha Rutledge, Timothy Rutledge; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; six sisters, Annie Wilson, Alice Knight, Sarah Sims, all of Gadsden, AL, Ella Ruth Norman, Huntsville, AL, Sandra Hunter, Katherine Hunter, both of Gadsden, AL; three brothers, John Henry Hunter, Edward Charles Hunter, Ouster Hunter Jr., all of Gadsden, AL; aunt, Willie Pinky Lewis, Roanoke, AL; best friends, Louvenia Martin, Irene Williams, Billy Dixon, Billy Smith, all of Gadsden, AL; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
