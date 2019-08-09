Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Overcoming Church
Ashville, AL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Overcoming Church
Ashville, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evan Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evan Lane

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evan Lane Obituary
Funeral services for Mr. Evan Lane will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Overcoming Church, Ashville. Bishop Charles Williams, Pastor. Eulogy by District Elder Nathaniel Smith. Interment in Ashville Cemetery. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
He is survived by his loving parents, Edward R. Lane and Sena W. Lane; siblings: brother, Edron (Natalie) Lane, Attalla, AL, and sister, Destiny (Alfonzo) Frazier, Pinson, AL; grandparents, Sherman (Barbara) Lane, Eastaboga, AL, and Bishop Charles (Patricia) Williams, Ashville, AL; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at West Gadsden Funeral Home.
Family Hour is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Overcoming Church.
West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now