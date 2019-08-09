|
Funeral services for Mr. Evan Lane will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Overcoming Church, Ashville. Bishop Charles Williams, Pastor. Eulogy by District Elder Nathaniel Smith. Interment in Ashville Cemetery. West Gadsden Funeral Home directing.
He is survived by his loving parents, Edward R. Lane and Sena W. Lane; siblings: brother, Edron (Natalie) Lane, Attalla, AL, and sister, Destiny (Alfonzo) Frazier, Pinson, AL; grandparents, Sherman (Barbara) Lane, Eastaboga, AL, and Bishop Charles (Patricia) Williams, Ashville, AL; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Visitation is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at West Gadsden Funeral Home.
Family Hour is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Overcoming Church.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 9, 2019