Evelyn Amelia (Helms) Gramling


1940 - 2020
Evelyn Amelia (Helms) Gramling Obituary
Evelyn Amelia Helms Gramling went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Evelyn passed peacefully in the presence of her loving husband, Donald C Gramling; and longtime friend, Sheila Erwin.
She was born on July 31, 1940, in Gadsden to Robert Harley Helms and Lillian Henson Helms.
She was preceded in death by her parents, "Harley" and Lillian Helms; her brothers, Clarence and Jerry Helms; sisters, Fraulien Logan, Reba DeBorde and Montene Martin; and special niece, Kim Martin.
She is survived by her husband, Donald; and her only child, Harley "Scott" (Sharon) Helms of Alpharetta, GA; three grandchildren, Joshua Shane Horton of West Palm Beach, FL, Cory (Courtney) of Chapin, SC, Kelli Suzanne Helms of Alpharetta, GA; and many special nieces and nephews and dear friends.
Evelyn just celebrated 34 years of marriage to her devoted husband.
Funeral arrangements will be held at Crestwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 2, 2020
