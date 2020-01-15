|
Funeral service for Mrs. Evelyn Elaine Raley, 64, of Ball Play, Alabama, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Reverend Tim Kinney and Sheriff Matt Gentry officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home.
Mrs. Raley passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles A. Reed; mother, Mary L. Reed; brothers, Sherman D. Reed and Arlon D. Reed; sister, Clara Sue Reed.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, John Raley; children, Jason (Ashley) Raley and Jennifer (Derek) Frasier; grandchildren, Ty Roach, Owen Roach, John Frasier, Ben Raley, Jacie Stoker, Gracie Raley, Macie Raley; brothers, Wayne Reed and Sherill Reed; sisters, Judie Reed, Jeanette Kiser, Verna Henderson and Patricia Chesnut; and many nieces and nephews.
Elaine was born and raised in Ball Play, attending Hokes Bluff School. She was of the Christian faith. She worked nearly 20 years at So Sew Styles in Centre before pursuing a career in Law Enforcement. She started at Etowah County Sheriff's Office, then became Chief of Corrections at Cherokee County Sheriff's Department. After moving to Cullman, she became the assistant warden of the Cullman County Jail. She retired in 2013.
Pallbearers will be nephews, nieces, and law enforcement officers.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 15, 2020