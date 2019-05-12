Home

Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral services for Mrs. Evelyn Erlene Smith, 89, of Gadsden, who died Saturday, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Crestwood Chapel. Rev. Bill Harbison will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is announcing.
Erlene has gone to be with her Lord Jesus Christ, and her family members who have gone before her: husband, James Riley Smith; parents, Herman and Rosalee Gilliland; and brother, Don (Mac) Gilliland.
She is survived by her son, Bruce (Tammy) Smith; daughter, Denise (Lane) Talley; sister and best friend, Burma (Bill) Morris; grandchildren, Justin Smith, Amber (Adam) Holthaus, Christopher Talley, Elizabeth (Scott) Cooper, and Sara (Ethan) Tucker; and great-grandchildren, Riley Holhaus, Brooklyn and Benjamin Cooper and Barrett, Evie, and Max Tucker.
Erlene was a member of East Gadsden Baptist Church, and Sandra Whites Sunday School Class. She was a loving and fun mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved to travel with her husband of 64 years, Jim. She liked being outdoors and working in her yard. She was very creative and enjoyed decorating, painting, doing ceramics and collecting porcelain birds. She always had a smile on her face and never met a stranger.
We would like to extend a special thanks to Denise, Tiffany, and Penny at Kendred Hospice, and to the dear team of ladies who stayed with her: Pam, Kendra, Sarah, Denise and Marie. Words cannot express our gratitude.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Talley, Scott Cooper, Ethan Tucker ,Virgil Morris, Al Atwell and Lane Talley.
Honorary pallbearers are Justin Smith, Adam Holthaus, Donnie Gilliland and Ricky Hampton.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 12, 2019
