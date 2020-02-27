|
|
Mrs. Evelyn "Bobbie" Hudson Bellamy, 97, of Gadsden, Alabama, went home to her Lord on February 24, 2020.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Dr. Norris Hilton will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Evelyn is from Blount County. She went to Susan Moore and later was a graduate from Nursing School at Holy Name of Jesus Hospital. She worked many years in the ER and OBGYN at both the Holy Name of Jesus and Baptist Memorial Hospital. She worked for Dr. John Keeling and Dr. Todd Cross, where she served for 26 years.
Evelyn was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church; she loved being a worship greeter and a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class. A smile was always on her face when you mentioned her Lord, her family, her church, or the Atlanta Braves (of whom she was an avid fan)!
Evelyn was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Herman Bellamy; parents, Patrick and Roseanna Hudson; brothers, George, Troy and Ray Hudson; sisters, Verna Feemster, Mildred Ridgeway, Athileen Daily, Estelle McBroom, Irene Glover and Ann Faulkner.
She is survived by her children, Robert (Wanda) Bellamy and Donna (Eddie) Wrenn; grandchildren, Joseph (Michelle) Bellamy, Wendi (Billy) Smith, Heather (Mark) James, Amy (Neil) Lea and Katie (Taylor) Holland; great-grandchildren, Maya and Bekah Bellamy, Jake Smith, Hudson, Haley and Jaxon James, Abby and Macy Lea, Ansley, Bryson, Beckham and Alley Holland.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Bellamy, Mark James, Neil Lea, Taylor Holland, Hudson James, J.L. Bellamy and Larry Bellamy.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Hanceford Clayton.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Dr. Allison and Andy Vann, staff of Gadsden Health & Rehab, 800 Hall, ProHealth Hospice, and the caregivers, Allison, Cynthia, Charlene, Cecelia and Gloria.
She lived at Regency Pointe Assisted Living for the past three years. She loved her friends there and the great staff.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 10 until 11 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 27, 2020