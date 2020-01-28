|
|
Funeral service for Mrs. Evelyn Westmoreland, 73, of Gadsden, will be held at 11 a.m. January 29, 2020, at Church on the Rock, with Bishop Stan Davidson, Pastor Adam Maddox and Brother Michael Thomas officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Rainbow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Mrs. Westmoreland passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Rev. Rickey Adams; parents, L.C. and Laverne Adams.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 56 years, Larry Westmoreland; children, Angie (Johnny) Centers, Timothy (Jennifer) Westmoreland and Joy Westmoreland; grandchildren, Anthony Centers, Ian Williams, Harley (Destiny) Westmoreland, Summer Westmoreland, Dalton Westmoreland; great-grandchild, Eliza Centers; brother, Wayne (Libby) Adams; sister, Patsy Nations; sister-in-law, Delores Adams; a host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Westmoreland was born October 9, 1946, in Marks, Mississippi, to L.C. and Laverne Adams. She was very active in the church, being over the Ladies Ministry for 25 years. Mrs. Westmoreland was a great mom and wife, and also was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother.
Special thanks to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice nurse LaBreeska Green.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 28, 2020