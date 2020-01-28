Home

POWERED BY

Services
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Church on the Rock
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Church on the Rock
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Westmoreland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Westmoreland


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn Westmoreland Obituary
Funeral service for Mrs. Evelyn Westmoreland, 73, of Gadsden, will be held at 11 a.m. January 29, 2020, at Church on the Rock, with Bishop Stan Davidson, Pastor Adam Maddox and Brother Michael Thomas officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Rainbow Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Mrs. Westmoreland passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Rev. Rickey Adams; parents, L.C. and Laverne Adams.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 56 years, Larry Westmoreland; children, Angie (Johnny) Centers, Timothy (Jennifer) Westmoreland and Joy Westmoreland; grandchildren, Anthony Centers, Ian Williams, Harley (Destiny) Westmoreland, Summer Westmoreland, Dalton Westmoreland; great-grandchild, Eliza Centers; brother, Wayne (Libby) Adams; sister, Patsy Nations; sister-in-law, Delores Adams; a host of nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Westmoreland was born October 9, 1946, in Marks, Mississippi, to L.C. and Laverne Adams. She was very active in the church, being over the Ladies Ministry for 25 years. Mrs. Westmoreland was a great mom and wife, and also was a loving grandmother and great-grandmother.
Special thanks to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice nurse LaBreeska Green.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evelyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -