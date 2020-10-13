Mrs. Evia "Zell" Griffith, 86, of Hokes Bluff, passed away on October 11, 2020, surrounded by her daughters. Zell was born on Sand Mountain, but spent most of her life as a resident of Etowah County.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Burt Griffith; her parents, Wallace and Martha Ann Williams; her brother, Johnny Williams; her sisters, Eulene Sheffield, Lois Mayo, and Willie "Perk" Weems; and her son, Wallace Burton Griffith.

She is survived by her daughters, Janice (Dick) Kampfe, Martha (Tim) Lavender, Susan (Danny) Minton, and Carol Griffith; her grandsons, Brett (Crystal) Lavender, Burt (Morgan) Lavender, Stephen (Arianna) Minton, Adam (Ashley) Minton, Will Kampfe; and great-grandchildren, Cade Lavender, Nash Lavender, and Skylar Minton. She is also survived by many beloved nephews and nieces, cousins and other extended family.

Zell was a remarkable woman who dedicated her life to her family, as a mother and as a homemaker. Mom instilled her independence and strength and taught each daughter to believe in self. As adults, she was the best friend and greatest supporter of her daughters. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were a great source of joy and pride, and she delighted in her time with them.

The family is planning a private family service, due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to the James M. Barrie Center for Children.

