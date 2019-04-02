|
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Crestwood Funeral Home for Evonne Winkles, 64, of Gadsden, who was taken to Heaven on Saturday, March 30. Pastor Todd Walker will officiate. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery.
Our beautiful, precious mother was devoted in every way to the Lord. She was faithful to the call of God on her life. She was an example of true humility. She put all others before herself and loved her family unconditionally; she was a Godly mother whose children rise up and call her blessed. We are truly grateful for the special gift she was to our family and to others.
"He fills (our) life with good things." -Psalm 103:5.
"And we have known and believed the love that God has for us. God is love, and he who abides in love abides in God, and God in him." -1 John 4:16.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Otis and Ruth Winkles.
She is survived by her children, Christi (Khris) Yancey, Misti (Chris) Lipscomb, Matthew Lipscomb, Courtney (Bob) Cornelius; chosen daughter, Lorie Walker; grandchildren, Noell (Ridge), Caiden, Carston, Camp (Michelle); great-grandchild, McKinley; sister, Zeldra Sims.
Pallbearers will be Khris Yancey, Chris Lipscomb, James (Bob) Cornelius, Camp Yancey, Ridge Wilks, Caiden and Carston Lipscomb. Honorary Pallbearer is Ray Sims.
Special thanks to Barbara Cornelius, Wendy Hood and Tammy Bean.
Family will have family and friends from noon to 2 before the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 2, 2019