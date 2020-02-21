|
F. Alan Redden, 75, of Tokyo, Japan, formerly of Chandler Mountain, Steele, Alabama, passed away February 19, 2020, after a long illness. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Eiko Okamoto, who is President/Founder of Alpha Language School in Tokyo, Japan; his sisters, Mrs. Beatrice Redden Hamilton, Mrs. Kathryn Redden Pager, Mrs. Janis Redden Holcomb (Mike), Mrs. Brenda Redden Henley (Phillip), Mrs. Phyllis Redden Washington; and a brother, Jerry Redden.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Noley and Pauline Redden; brothers, Lavoyd Redden, Floyd (Frank) Redden; and sisters, Flonela Redden Mashburn, Loretta Redden Russell and Virginia Redden Harp.
Mr. Redden graduated from Ashville High School in 1963. He attended Snead College in Boaz, AL, on a music scholarship. He graduated from Georgetown University, Washington, D.C., with a degree in Accounting. He was a fiscal accountant with the U.S. government civil service in Washington D.C., before transferring with the U.S. government Dept. of Navy Defense, Far East Operations in Tokyo, Japan. He retired as a U.S. Foreign Service Officer after 30 years of service.
Mr. Redden was also an accomplished concert pianist. He and wife, Eiko, held concerts in the Performing Center in their home, where he and other artists entertained patrons at these events 3-4 times annually.
Alan will be missed tremendously by his large family, many friends and associates.
Alan is now at home in the presence of Jesus! Thanks be to GOD!
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 21, 2020