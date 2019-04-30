Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Crestwood Cemetery
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for F. Carolyn Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

F. Carolyn Campbell


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
F. Carolyn Campbell Obituary
F. Carolyn Campbell, 74, of Montgomery, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.
She was born November 6, 1944, in Gadsden, Alabama, and graduated from Gadsden High in 1963. She later retired as an RN from the VA Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Velma Peters Campbell; and nephew, Bobby Campbell.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Amy (Brad) Holmgren, Kim Bailey, Scott Owens; grandchildren, Kevin (Sydney) Holmgren, Madison Bailey, Kendall Owens; brothers, Larry (Jimmie Ann) Campbell, Bill (Anne) Campbell; niece, Heather (Steve) Thornton; and nephew, Troy (Kelly) Campbell.
A family and friends visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Leak Memory Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Crestwood Cemetery in Gadsden, Alabama, led by her lifetime friend, Sandra Smith Mackey.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leak Memory Chapel
Download Now