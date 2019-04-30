|
F. Carolyn Campbell, 74, of Montgomery, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019.
She was born November 6, 1944, in Gadsden, Alabama, and graduated from Gadsden High in 1963. She later retired as an RN from the VA Hospital in Montgomery, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Velma Peters Campbell; and nephew, Bobby Campbell.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Amy (Brad) Holmgren, Kim Bailey, Scott Owens; grandchildren, Kevin (Sydney) Holmgren, Madison Bailey, Kendall Owens; brothers, Larry (Jimmie Ann) Campbell, Bill (Anne) Campbell; niece, Heather (Steve) Thornton; and nephew, Troy (Kelly) Campbell.
A family and friends visitation will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Leak Memory Chapel. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Crestwood Cemetery in Gadsden, Alabama, led by her lifetime friend, Sandra Smith Mackey.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 30, 2019