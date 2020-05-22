Home

Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Fannel Renay Turner Obituary
Fannel Renay Turner, 46, Gadsden, passed on Tuesday, May 19, 2020.
She is survived by her family.
Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Adams-Buggs Chapel; Pastor Riderick Thomas, officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 22, 2020
