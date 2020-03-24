Home

POWERED BY

Services
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
Resources
More Obituaries for Fannie Mae Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fannie Mae Harp Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fannie Mae Harp Davis Obituary
Mrs. Fannie Mae Harp Davis, 92, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her home in DeKalb County, surrounded by her family who loved and cared for her.
A private graveside service will be held for the family only on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, and a memorial service for Mrs. Davis will be announced at a later date. Etowah Memorial Chapel is in charge of the services.
Fannie Mae was small in stature, but had a heart of a giant. One never saw her when she didn't have time to talk, a smile on her face and a cap on her head. She was well known for her delicious tiny biscuits, peach and strawberry pies, tea cakes, crocheted blankets, hats or booties for everyone on Sand Mountain. She had a deep love for her family, especially her three children, three sisters and brother.
Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Davis; her parents, Ora and Jessie Harp; brother, W.C. Harp (Lorene); sisters, Hazel Burns (Loyd) and Beulah Roden (Keith); and brother-in-law, Howard Owens.
She is survived by her son, James Davis (Linda); daughter, Annette Floyd (Mike); son, Tim Davis (Tasha); sister, Gladys Owens; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews and countless friends.
The family has requested no flowers. Donations may be made to Aroney Volunteer Fire Department.
Etowah Memorial Chapel Directing
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fannie Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -