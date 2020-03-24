|
Mrs. Fannie Mae Harp Davis, 92, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at her home in DeKalb County, surrounded by her family who loved and cared for her.
A private graveside service will be held for the family only on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, and a memorial service for Mrs. Davis will be announced at a later date. Etowah Memorial Chapel is in charge of the services.
Fannie Mae was small in stature, but had a heart of a giant. One never saw her when she didn't have time to talk, a smile on her face and a cap on her head. She was well known for her delicious tiny biscuits, peach and strawberry pies, tea cakes, crocheted blankets, hats or booties for everyone on Sand Mountain. She had a deep love for her family, especially her three children, three sisters and brother.
Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Davis; her parents, Ora and Jessie Harp; brother, W.C. Harp (Lorene); sisters, Hazel Burns (Loyd) and Beulah Roden (Keith); and brother-in-law, Howard Owens.
She is survived by her son, James Davis (Linda); daughter, Annette Floyd (Mike); son, Tim Davis (Tasha); sister, Gladys Owens; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by her many nieces, nephews and countless friends.
The family has requested no flowers. Donations may be made to Aroney Volunteer Fire Department.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 24, 2020