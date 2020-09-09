Funeral service for Mrs. Fay Read Kelley, 90, of Gadsden, was held at 1 p.m. September 8, 2020, at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Robby Joplin officiating the service. Burial followed the service in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends from 11 a.m. until time of the service at Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Mrs. Kelley passed away on September 4, 2020, at Riverview Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Emma Read; her brothers, Thomas Read, Eugene Read and her twin, Ray Read; her sisters-in-law, Doris Read, Vera Read and Ruby Barnes; her brother-in-law, JC Kelley; and her special niece, Martha Read McCarley.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband of 71 years, Horace Kelley; her daughters, Sherry Kelley (Don), Kay Higgins (Bryan) and Kathy Tucker (Mike); her grandchildren, Ashley Fairley (Griff), Allison Brown (Darin), Emily West (Jody), Adam Higgins and Madison Tucker; her great-grandchildren, Cole Fairley, Will Brown, Garrett Fairley, Molly Brown, Nolan Fairley and Mia Fairley; her sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Read and Sue Kelley; her brother-in-law, Paul Kelley; a host of nieces and nephews; also, special family members and friends, Peyton Walker, Graham Tucker, Zach Tucker and Abby Simmons.
Mrs. Kelley was a teacher at Glencoe High School for 30 years. She taught English and Business Education. She graduated from Alexandria High School in 1947 and received her Bachelor's Degree from Jacksonville State University in 1951. She received her Master's Degree from The University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Mrs. Kelley was a lifelong member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. She loved to help with the church food program and to sing in the church choir. She loved working in the yard, baking, and spending time with her family. She was famous for her Caramel Pineapple Cake that was lovingly called the "Funeral Cake." She will be deeply missed.
Pallbearers will be Adam Higgins, Jody West, Cole Fairley, Will Brown, Garrett Fairley, Nolan Fairley, Perry Kelley and Bill Read.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church or Oak Grove Cemetery Fund.
The Family would like to say a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for their continued support and care.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"