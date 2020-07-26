Faye Allen Shimshick (née Mitchell), 90, born in Gadsden, AL (formerly Alabama City) on June 23, 1930, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020, surrounded by love and country music at her son's home in Chicago.

She was a longtime waitress and restaurant manager, living and working in Alabama; the Washington, D.C. metro area; Rehoboth Beach, DE; Largo, FL; and finally, Chicago.

Beloved mother of Gary Decker, Frances "Rainy" Oswalt (née Brown), Larry (Daria Nelson) Brown, Arthur "Leon" Brown (née Garrett) and Eric (William Phillips) Brooks.

Proud grandmother ("Nanny Faye") of Pamela Wright, Summer Decker, Griffin Decker, Leslie "Ozz" Oswalt, Karen Heffner, Stephanie Marshall, Scott Brown, Candice Hruska, Jonathan Clayborne; and step-grandmother of Kevin Oswalt.

Sister of Wilma "Jo" Baker (née Mitchell) and the late James, Preston and Robert Mitchell.

Daughter of the late Eugene Henry Mitchell and Mary Magdalene Mitchell (née Wynn).

Interment of cremated remains at Reeves Grove Cemetery, Steele, AL. Service scheduled for later date.

For info: Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058

