1/1
Faye Bigham Franklin
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Faye Bigham Franklin, 83, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Mae Bigham of Attalla, Alabama.
Born in 1936, Mrs. Franklin was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm Franklin; brothers, Fred Bigham and Bob Bigham; sisters, Alice Waterman (Jimmy), Betty Bigham, and twin sister, Kay Walker (Marvin).
She is survived by her daughter and caregiver, Pam Dawson (Mike); grandchildren, Molly Dawson and Tyler Dawson (Sheila); great-grandchildren, Amelia Dawson and Myles Dawson; brother-in-law, Jimmy Franklin (Renee); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Faye was a 1954 graduate of Etowah High School and afterwards attended Jacksonville State.
A sincere thank you to Home Instead Health Care and Encompass Hospice, with special gratitude to Nurse Kayla.
Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Old Harmony Cemetery, Rainbow City, Alabama. Reverend Kevin Asbury officiating. Collier-Butler Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.collier-butler.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Old Harmony Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Collier-Butler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved