Mrs. Faye Bigham Franklin, 83, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Mae Bigham of Attalla, Alabama.
Born in 1936, Mrs. Franklin was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm Franklin; brothers, Fred Bigham and Bob Bigham; sisters, Alice Waterman (Jimmy), Betty Bigham, and twin sister, Kay Walker (Marvin).
She is survived by her daughter and caregiver, Pam Dawson (Mike); grandchildren, Molly Dawson and Tyler Dawson (Sheila); great-grandchildren, Amelia Dawson and Myles Dawson; brother-in-law, Jimmy Franklin (Renee); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Faye was a 1954 graduate of Etowah High School and afterwards attended Jacksonville State.
A sincere thank you to Home Instead Health Care and Encompass Hospice, with special gratitude to Nurse Kayla.
Graveside Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Old Harmony Cemetery, Rainbow City, Alabama. Reverend Kevin Asbury officiating. Collier-Butler Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
