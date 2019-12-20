|
|
Mrs. Faye Denson Bodine, 91, of Gadsden, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Funeral Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Collier-Butler Funeral Chapel with her nephew, Rev. Chris Godbee, officiating. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Services are under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bodine was born July 24, 1928, in Winston County, AL, to Evan and Minnie Denson. She was a longtime resident of Gadsden and a member of the Alabama City Church of God, now Cathedral of Praise.
Mrs. Bodine was a devoted and loving wife and mother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby J. Bodine; son, Michael Bodine; sisters, Reedie Powell, Millie Knight, Arvie Wood, Iva Cleghorn and Hazel Godbee; brothers, James Denson, Ed Denson, Victor Denson and Travis Denson.
Survivors include her children, Patrick (Connie) Bodine; grandchildren, Jason Bodine, Nate Bodine and Kacie Bodine; great-grandchildren, Kirsten Holderfield, Abby Holderfield and Andrew Beck; sister, Cleon Powell; former daughter-in-law, Linda Bodine; several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to the staff at Attalla Health Care Center and Comfort Care Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 20, 2019