Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Village Chapel for Faye Helms, 78, Gadsden, who died Thursday, January 23, 2020. Kathy Bishop and Judy Cumby will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Faye was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Donna Spinks; sons, Gary and Maurice Helms; parents, Lem and Bessie Bishop; 3 brothers; and 1 sister.
She is survived by her husband, Cris Helms; children, Rhonda (James) Heath and Tim (Terri) Helms; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Pat West; and a host of extended family.
Pallbearers will be Keith Thomas, Tim Morris, Jimmy Morris, Billy Helms, Donnie McKay, Ray Cumby, Tyiler Sims and Sean Collier.
Special thanks to the staff of Encompass Hospice, and nurse, Shirley.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service Sunday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 25, 2020