1/
Faye Smith Spivey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Faye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Altoona-Walnut Grove Cemetery for Faye Smith Spivey, 88, of Gadsden, who died Friday, August 7, 2020. Bro. Joey Martin will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Floyd Spivey; and daughters, Sandra Martin Cothran, Constance Barnett Whidby and Denise Faircloth.
She is survived by her daughters, Theresa Barnett Smith, Angela (Michael) Dennis and Dianna Barnett Stephens; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Altoona-Walnut Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Village Chapel Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved