Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Altoona-Walnut Grove Cemetery for Faye Smith Spivey, 88, of Gadsden, who died Friday, August 7, 2020. Bro. Joey Martin will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Floyd Spivey; and daughters, Sandra Martin Cothran, Constance Barnett Whidby and Denise Faircloth.

She is survived by her daughters, Theresa Barnett Smith, Angela (Michael) Dennis and Dianna Barnett Stephens; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

