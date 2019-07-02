|
Funeral services for Faye Wright Smith, 87, of Reece City, who passed away on July 1, 2019, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 at Noccalula Church of God. Bro. Nathan Glenn and Bro. Harold Daugherty will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery in charge of services.
Faye Smith, loving mother and grandmother, was married 59-and-a-half years to William "Bill" Smith. She served the Lord for many years and was a faithful servant. She was a member of Noccalula Church of God, where she taught Ladies' Sunday School until 2018. She served as Sunday School teacher in the Church of God for more than 40 years. She worked many years at Story's Hardware in Alabama City and Noojin Hardware in Attalla.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Smith; daughter, Charlotte Smith Kay; daughter-in-law, Angie Smith; brothers, Jacob, John David and George Wright; parents, Homer and Grace Wright; mother- and father-in-law, Austin and Clara Belle Smith.
She is survived by her son, Larry Smith; daughter, Susan (Patrick) Robinson; grandchildren, James (Julie) Sims, Barbie (David) Demedicis, Anna (Wesley) Underwood, Kyle Bryant, Adam (Susan) Smith, Jarad (Kyndall) Smith; great-grandchildren, Karlee Sims, Christie Abrams, Kimberly Chapman, Bradley Chapman, Anzley Smith and Masyn Smith; brothers, Gene, Frank (Barbara) and Reginald (Glinda) Wright; sisters, Eunice Shaneyfelt, Mary Lois Mayo, Lil Wright, Ruth (Joe) Mayo, Judy Hopwood, Janta (Mark) Spence, Danta (Phillip) Watwood, Ramona (Jackie) Jones; a host of nieces and nephews; and special friends, Adelle Morris and Sharon Childress.
Pallbearers will be grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Noccalula Church of God.
Special thanks to Kindred Hospice, especially Donna Hawk, Rachel Epperson and Kim Glass.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to or Noccalula Church of God.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 2, 2019