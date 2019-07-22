Home

POWERED BY

Services
Christian Memorial Funeral Home
1716 Cogswell Avenue
Pell City, AL 35125
205-338-4463
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Peter Lutheran Church
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Faylyn Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faylyn Moore Ray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faylyn Moore Ray Obituary
Faylyn Moore Ray, 35, Gadsden, entered into rest, July 16, 2019. Homegoing Celebration will be 1 pm, Tuesday July 23, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Rev. Z'Andre Huff, pastor, Rev. Michael Terrell, officiant. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.
She is survived by her husband, Tony Ray; mother, Karen Fife; father, Daryle Spence, brothers, Corion Moore and Tyler Fife; sisters, Leslie Moore, Danielle Moore, Nikki Pernell, Angel Spence and Tori Fife; mother-in-law, Shelia (Michael) Middleton; Step-mother, Deundra Jones; four brothers-in-law; five sisters-in-law; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family hour will be from 5-7pm today at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Gadsden Christian Memorial Funeral Home, 205-338-4463, "Final Care Professional "
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now