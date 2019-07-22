|
Faylyn Moore Ray, 35, Gadsden, entered into rest, July 16, 2019. Homegoing Celebration will be 1 pm, Tuesday July 23, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Rev. Z'Andre Huff, pastor, Rev. Michael Terrell, officiant. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.
She is survived by her husband, Tony Ray; mother, Karen Fife; father, Daryle Spence, brothers, Corion Moore and Tyler Fife; sisters, Leslie Moore, Danielle Moore, Nikki Pernell, Angel Spence and Tori Fife; mother-in-law, Shelia (Michael) Middleton; Step-mother, Deundra Jones; four brothers-in-law; five sisters-in-law; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family hour will be from 5-7pm today at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Gadsden Christian Memorial Funeral Home, 205-338-4463, "Final Care Professional "
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 22, 2019