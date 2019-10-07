|
Ms. Felipa B. Rodriguez, 72, of Attalla, AL, left us on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, to be with the Lord.
She is survived by her loving companion, daughters, sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Morgan Funeral Chapel on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., with the funeral rosary beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral Mass Service will be held at St. James Catholic Church on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.
Burial to follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 7, 2019