Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Felipa B. Rodriguez Obituary
Ms. Felipa B. Rodriguez, 72, of Attalla, AL, left us on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, to be with the Lord.
She is survived by her loving companion, daughters, sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Morgan Funeral Chapel on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., with the funeral rosary beginning at 7 p.m.
Funeral Mass Service will be held at St. James Catholic Church on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.
Burial to follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 7, 2019
