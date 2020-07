Or Copy this URL to Share

Felipe M. Francisco, 79, Gadsden, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Felipe is survived by his wife, Rosa Francisco; children, Teresa Francisco, Yolonda Francisco, Umbelina Francisco, Cristina Francisco, Pascual Francisco, Angelina Francisco, Alfredo Francisco and Rebecca Francisco.

Funeral Services will be 3 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at West Gadsden Funeral Home (Betty D. Robinson) Chapel. Burial in Rainbow Memorial Gardens.

Due to COVID-19, if you're attending the services, masks are required.

Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004.

