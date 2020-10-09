Rev. F.L. Huff, 80, of Gadsden, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020.

Rev. Huff is survived by his wife, Kattie Jean Hill Huff; sons, Kelvin Bernard (Marchantinita), Frederick Todd (Paul Leath), Reginald Lynn (Frankie), Zachary Andre (Jennifer), Shawn Everett (Marshall), Dana Jermaine; brother, Joseph (Francis); sisters, Ella Mae Hill, Paralee (Charles) Coleman; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and many dear friends.

Public visitations will be from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, and Sunday, October 11, 2020, at West Gadsden Funeral Home (Chapel).

Funeral services will be at noon Monday, October 12, 2020, at Abundant Life Church, 323 S. 12th St., Gadsden, AL. Bishop Terry Jones, Pastor; Apostle Reginald Huff, Officiating; Reverend Z. Andre' Huff, Eulogist. Burial in Lincoln Hill Memorial Park.

Due to COVID-19, masks are required at both public visitations and the funeral service.

Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, Inc.; 256-549-0004

