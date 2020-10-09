1/
Rev. F.L. Huff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share F.L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. F.L. Huff, 80, of Gadsden, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020.
Rev. Huff is survived by his wife, Kattie Jean Hill Huff; sons, Kelvin Bernard (Marchantinita), Frederick Todd (Paul Leath), Reginald Lynn (Frankie), Zachary Andre (Jennifer), Shawn Everett (Marshall), Dana Jermaine; brother, Joseph (Francis); sisters, Ella Mae Hill, Paralee (Charles) Coleman; and a host of grandchildren, other relatives and many dear friends.
Public visitations will be from noon until 6 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, and Sunday, October 11, 2020, at West Gadsden Funeral Home (Chapel).
Funeral services will be at noon Monday, October 12, 2020, at Abundant Life Church, 323 S. 12th St., Gadsden, AL. Bishop Terry Jones, Pastor; Apostle Reginald Huff, Officiating; Reverend Z. Andre' Huff, Eulogist. Burial in Lincoln Hill Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19, masks are required at both public visitations and the funeral service.
Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, Inc.; 256-549-0004

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
11
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Abundant Life Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by West Gadsden Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 8, 2020
My condolences to you Kattie,
the Boys, Family and friends
as you mourn the loss of your
Husband, Father
Loved One.

May you cherish the many
Memories and the Love
Rev. Huff left in your heart.

I share in your Grief and send
My Love and know that you are in
My Thoughts and Prayers.

Rev. Huff will be greatly missed.

Extending Heartfelt Sympathy


Gwen Bonner
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved