Flavius Lee Maddox, 84, passed away at his home in Gadsden, Alabama, surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 29, 2020.
He was born on April 15, 1935, in DeKalb County, Alabama, to John Willie and Tincie Rowell Maddox. On December 27, 1952, he married Bobbie Joyce Davis. Together they had two children, Michael Lee and Starla Lynn. He retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. at age 62 after 43 years of service. He dedicated over 20 years of his life to working with the youth in Etowah County coaching youth baseball. He was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church for over 40 years, where he served in various leadership positions. His true gift and love was singing in the choir.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Henry Maddox; and an infant sister, Ledell.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bobbie Davis Maddox; his son, Dr. Michael Lee Maddox (Cindy); and his daughter, Starla Lynn Wilkes (Robert). He is also survived by his brother, Arnold Maddox; and numerous beloved nephews and nieces. His seven grandchildren are Kiley Maddox Garver (Lee), Davis Ann Maddox Langston (Brad), Robert Clinton Wilkes Jr. (Emily), Dr. Mary Lynn Maddox Shadix (David), Madison Lee Wilkes, Caroline Lee Maddox and John Davis Wilkes. His great-grandchildren are Maddox Lee Garver, James Harrison Garver, Robert Clinton Wilkes III, Mary Madeline Langston and Ann Caroline Shadix.
The family would like to extend many thanks and heartfelt appreciation to Kindred Hospice and special caregivers Jeff Peek and Lucy Hamby.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 1, 2020