Florence Gail Pugh
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 7, 2020, at Village Chapel for Florence "Gail" Griffin Pugh, 73, of Gadsden, who died Saturday, October 3, 2020. Bro. Rick Messer will officiate. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery at Double Bridges, Boaz. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Gail was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and she was adored by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Curman Griffin and Alice Griffin; twin brother, Frank "Dail" Griffin; and numerous extended family.
Mrs. Pugh is survived by her husband, Kendall Pugh; children, Alice (Richard) Hayes, Pamela Hurlock, and Frank (Marie) Burnes; grandchildren, Tyler (Raylene) Bowen, Brady Collins, Neal Collins, and Tommi Hurlock; great-granddaughter, Kendall Bowen; brothers, James (Sheila) Griffin and Todd Griffin; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Bowen, Brady Collins, Neal Collins, Jeremy Nelson, Joseph Nelson, and Walter Martin.
Special thanks to Samantha Lindsey, Walter Martin, Tammy Atha, and the staff and nurses of Southern Care New Beacon Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Village Chapel.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 6, 2020.
