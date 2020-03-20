Home

Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church
Attalla, AL
View Map
Florine Kelley


1949 - 2020
Florine Kelley Obituary
Celebration of Life for Florine "Flo" Kelley, 70, Oakland, CA, formerly of Attalla, AL, who died March 10, 2020, will be at noon Saturday at Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church. Pastor Harold Kimble officiating.
Florine leaves many cherishing and joyful memories to her five sisters, Catherine Underwood Card, Oakland, CA, Elizabeth (Richard) Wilson, Gadsden, AL, Dorothy Kelley, Huntsville, AL, Mary Billingsley, Rainbow City, AL, Geraldine Henley, Attalla, AL; two brothers, Allie (Reda) Kelley Jr. and Larry (Jan) Kelley, both of Gadsden, AL; special niece and nephew, Renita Underwood Hackett, Okari Ramsey; special friend, Pastor Sandy Coleman, Oakland, CA; a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust." www.adams-buggs.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 20, 2020
