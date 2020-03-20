|
|
Celebration of Life for Florine "Flo" Kelley, 70, Oakland, CA, formerly of Attalla, AL, who died March 10, 2020, will be at noon Saturday at Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church. Pastor Harold Kimble officiating.
Florine leaves many cherishing and joyful memories to her five sisters, Catherine Underwood Card, Oakland, CA, Elizabeth (Richard) Wilson, Gadsden, AL, Dorothy Kelley, Huntsville, AL, Mary Billingsley, Rainbow City, AL, Geraldine Henley, Attalla, AL; two brothers, Allie (Reda) Kelley Jr. and Larry (Jan) Kelley, both of Gadsden, AL; special niece and nephew, Renita Underwood Hackett, Okari Ramsey; special friend, Pastor Sandy Coleman, Oakland, CA; a host of other nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 20, 2020