Floyd D. Marrie, 42, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Monica Macon-Marrie; children, Briana Macon, Ciara and Tiara Macon, and Tariq Ruffin; father, Leon (Latoya) Green; brothers, Christopher (Taylor) Marrie, Travelous (Lara) Marrie, and Caleb Green; sister, Angelia Green; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing with the family will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the West Gadsden Funeral Home (Betty D. Robinson) Chapel. Those attending are asked to wear a face mask due to COVID-19.

Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, Inc.; 256-549-0004

