Floyd D. Marrie
Floyd D. Marrie, 42, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Monica Macon-Marrie; children, Briana Macon, Ciara and Tiara Macon, and Tariq Ruffin; father, Leon (Latoya) Green; brothers, Christopher (Taylor) Marrie, Travelous (Lara) Marrie, and Caleb Green; sister, Angelia Green; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing with the family will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at the West Gadsden Funeral Home (Betty D. Robinson) Chapel. Those attending are asked to wear a face mask due to COVID-19.
Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, Inc.; 256-549-0004

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
July 23, 2020
Cousin Bonk you will truly be missed and we love you♥ forever in our hearts. From cousin Jazz and Bray
Jasmine Johnson
Family
