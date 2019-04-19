|
Sunrise: May 1, 1968 – Sunset: April 13, 2019
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. April 20, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, Tuscaloosa Avenue. Pastor, Rev. Elijah Fowler. Interment at Lincoln Hill. House of Solace Funeral Services, LLC, directing.
Floyd Martin was born on May 1, 1968, in Anniston, AL. He leaves to cherish his loving mother, Ruth Martin, Gadsden, AL; two sons, Da'Angelo and Kristen Martin, Gadsden, AL; and one daughter, Ava Martin, Anniston, AL; four sisters, Angela (Anthony) Sandridge, East Gadsden, AL, Tracey Cray, Florence (Eric) Davidson and Glennis Billingsley; two aunts, Lucy Jackson, Johnnie Mae Taylor; and one uncle, James Stephens; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends: Arlinda Turner, Reginald Porter and Bobby (Daffnie) Hooks.
Preceded in death by his grandmother and grandfather, Richard and Mary Martin, Gadsden, AL; aunt, Christine Stephens; and brother, Anthony (Letty) Randall.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 19, 2019