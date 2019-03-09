|
Funeral services for Fran Wilson, 58, of Ball Play, who passed away on March 7, 2019, will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel. Rev. Tommy Hutt will officiate. Burial will follow at Young's Chapel Cemetery. Glencoe Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of the services.
Fran was employed at Beans and Greens Restaurant.
She is survived by her sons, Randall (Sandra) McGlaughn, Lee and Darren (Lisa) Wilson; sister, Felicia (David) Reed; and grandchildren, Jessica McGlaughn, Dakota and Makenzie Wilson.
The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Darren Wilson, 209 Crane Circle, Piedmont, AL 36272.
The family will receive friends from noon to time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 9, 2019