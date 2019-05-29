Home

Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
Frances B. Bone, age 93, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Rev. Larry Garrard will officiate. Burial will be at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Mrs. Bone was a beautician for 53 years. She was an avid golfer and a member of Christ Central Church. She and Mr. Bone went on many lay mission trips as members of their beloved church. Above all, she was a faithful servant to her great God. She was a constant, outstanding prayer warrior, and prayed for everyone. She will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Bone is survived by daughter, Linda Smith Yancey; and son-in-law Cecil Yancey; grandsons, Khristopher "Khris" (Christi) Yancey, William "Will" (Melanie) Yancey, and Patrick Yancey; great-grandsons, Camp (Michelle) Yancey and Cooper Yancey; and great-great-granddaughter, McKinley Yancey.
Frances was preceded in death by her husbands, H.I. Smith and Alfred Lee (Razz) Bone; parents, Mary Ann and Anon B Bosworth Sr.; two sisters; and five brothers.
The family would like to express special thanks to Gadsden Health Care.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the hour of service Thursday.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Bone family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 29, 2019
