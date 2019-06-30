|
|
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday at 3 p.m. at Collier-Butler Funeral Home for Frances Cantrell, of Gadsden, who passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 with Dr. Gary Ashley presiding.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Vista and Claude Cantrell and sister, Linda Cantrell.
She is survived by her goddaughter, Jackie Quinn and numerous cousins.
Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Frances was a graduate of Boaz High School, Snead College, Howard College (now Samford University), and received a Masters' degree from the University of Alabama. Upon graduation, she taught at Albertville High School, Emma Sansom High School, and Disque Junior High School in Gadsden. She then moved to Atlanta and taught at Sutton Middle School, W. F. Dykes High School, and Grady High School. She held various offices in the State Spanish Teachers' Organization and served on numerous state and national committees. Frances was chosen as Spanish Teacher of the Year of the Foreign Language Teachers' Association of Georgia in 1974.
While in Atlanta, she was a member of Second Ponce DeLeon Baptist Church, where she was active in international work. Returning to Gadsden upon retirement from teaching in 2000, she became a member of New Beginning Community Church.
Miss Cantrell thanked God, family, friends, and students for a blessed life.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Beginning Community Church, 907 Third Avenue, Gadsden, AL 35901.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 30, 2019