Frances Davis Varden, 92, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020. She was born on July 11, 1927, in Gadsden, AL. Funeral Service will be at Crestwood Chapel with Crestwood Funeral Home directing.
Frances worked as a telephone operator in Gadsden for a short time before becoming a full-time homemaker and mother of three. She was a longtime member of New Canaan Baptist Church of Somerville, AL.
Frances Varden was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, John C. Varden Jr.; her parents, A.K. and Jamiel M. Davis; grandson, Christopher Ayala; brothers, Gorman Davis and Carol Davis.
Frances is survived by her children, John C. Varden III, Paula (Louis) Ayala, J. Scott (Joy) Varden; grandchild, Sarah (Charles) Miller; niece, Vicki Newman; and other extended family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse in her honor.
Special thanks to Melissa Cassandra, Marjorie, Chad, Lisa, Lauren, LaKrisha of Kindred Hospice of Huntsville, AL; and Ms. Kaye Reese.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 21, 2020