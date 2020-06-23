Frances Denise Maddox
1961 - 2020
Frances Denise Maddox, of Attalla, passed from this life on June 18, 2020. She was 59 years old.
Fran was born in 1961. She served as a medic most of her adult life and always had an ambulance story to tell. She loved to take care of people.
She is survived by her son, Jarrod (Ashley) Walden; her grandchildren, Brevan, Brooklyn and Slayde; and two brothers, Scott and Wilmer Campbell.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel. The family will accept visitors from noon until time of service. Pallbearers will be Jarrod Walden, Adam Campbell, Chris Campbell, Steven Campbell, Steven Walden and David Patterson.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
